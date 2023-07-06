10:31 by CITE Have your say: ZEC candidate court challenge political: Mkandla

An independent candidate, cited as one of the respondents in a case where twelve registered voters in Bulawayo seeking the nullification of the candidature of those they alleged registered after the cutoff time on nomination day last month, has said the case is nothing but a game of smoke and mirrors by the ruling Zanu PF or ‘disgruntled’ opposition members.