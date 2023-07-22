He wants to challenge the decision to block him from contesting the upcoming elections next month. ZANU-PF activists had approached the high court challenging the nomination of Kasukuwere who is a former cabinet minister in Zimbabwe. The matter will be heard in court next week. For more on this, we are joined by Saviour Kasuwukere.
22.7.2023 10:15
Zimbabwe Elections I Kasukuwere granted right to appeal being barred from contesting the polls
Zimbabwean independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been granted access to appeal by the Supreme Court in Zimbabwe.