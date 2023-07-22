22.7.2023 10:15
by SABC News

Zimbabwe Elections I Kasukuwere granted right to appeal being barred from contesting the polls

Zimbabwean independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been granted access to appeal by the Supreme Court in Zimbabwe.

He wants to challenge the decision to block him from contesting the upcoming elections next month. ZANU-PF activists had approached the high court challenging the nomination of Kasukuwere who is a former cabinet minister in Zimbabwe. The matter will be heard in court next week. For more on this, we are joined by Saviour Kasuwukere.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *