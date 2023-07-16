One of the presidential candidates – Saviour Kasukuwere – has launched an appeal with the Supreme Court after the High Court nullified his candidature. We now have Professor Ibbo Mandaza to unpack these issues For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
16.7.2023 8:37
Zimbabwe Elections I Political parties campaigning as election day draws near
Political parties in Zimbabwe are campaigning as election day draws nearer. Opposition parties are also expected to launch presidential candidate campaigns this weekend.