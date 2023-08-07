17:38 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: Beyond the Borders: The Global Impact of Zimbabwean Social Justice Bloggers

It is another Sunday, a day of reflection, a day when our thoughts transcend the boundaries of our everyday lives, and we delve into the depths of our minds. Today, I want to share with you some personal experiences and insights that I have gained from writing and reading about politics and social justice in Zimbabwe. My hope is that these reflections will serve as a window into the complex and multifaceted challenges faced by our nation, while also shedding light on the power and influence of Zimbabwean social justice bloggers.