Emmerson Mnangagwa) should be disqualified as his party purposefully organised campaigning and intimidation tables on voting day

There is no two ways about it, your party pre-planned violating the law to campaign and intimidate voters on voting day. As a lawyer, you know well that campaigning should have stopped on 21 August 2023. Interestingly, even the police officer in the video thinks it’s legal for Zanu PF to be doing what they are doing on voting day.
The entire process orchestrated by Zanu PF under your leadership stinks. This is not a free and fair election at all. It is a farce, whichever way the results go, and the culprit is you, Emmerson Mnangagwa. It falls far short of regional, continental, and international voting standards. Doesn’t this make you feel ashamed Emmerson?