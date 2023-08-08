Emmerson Mnangagwa, Tino Machakaire and Zanu PF – this is ridiculous

Things are happening in Zimbabwe that no one would have imagined could happen. God should certainly be angry with what is going on.
It all started with Emmerson Mnangagwa illegally giving amnesty to rapists, among the Bobby Makaza who raped a 10-year-old girl. Rape is among specified offences for which the culprits should not be granted amnesty. However, for some inexplicable reasons, you, Emmerson Mnangagwa released many Zanu PF rapists on amnesty ahead of the elections, obviously for them to vote for you. This is shameless. Which of your advisors is making you make such stupid illegal decisions?
Emmerson, imagine what goes through the minds of the victims of such hideous rape acts when they hear that their tormentors have been released? In the case of Bobby Makaza’s victim, she was merely 10 years when she was raped. You are a shame to the SADC region, you are a shame to Africa, you are a shame to the world, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Not to be outdone by President Mnangagwa, Tino Machakaire, a Deputy Minister of Culture in the current government, you offered to build a house for the rapist, in addition to giving him cash. Are you not ashamed of this? How can you be a deputy minister of culture for the country when you reward rapists who rape children as young as 10 years? What culture are you promoting?
People Wedza South Constituency, and the people of Zimbabwe, say no to this nonsense on 23 August 2023. How can Zimbabwe be a country which experiences such shameful, despicable acts every five-year cycle when there are elections?
People of Zimbabwe, from the Zambezi to the Limpopo, this is not the Zimbabwe that we need. People of Wedza South, vote this uncultured deputy minister of culture out. People of Zimbabwe, vote out Emmerson Mnangagwa come 23 August 2023.