10:36 by Eddie Cross Ethics in National Life

On Saturday I attended a meeting of our Church Men’s Fellowship. We had a Professor talking to us about Ethics in Business. It was a real eye opener. I had always thought of ethics as being about honesty and integrity. His interpretation was that it was more about the fundamentals and is based on the original Greek term used by early Greek philosophizers. If you google the term they interpret it as representing fairness and equity in society.