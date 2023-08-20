Harare City Chess club’s fine form continues

In an interesting fixture of the day which was a derby where Harare City the leaders met Chitown Masters, the Chitungwiza-based team. This was the second time when the teams met and Harare City Chess Club prevailed over this team with a 3.5-2.5 win over the closest rivals. Emerald Mushore played on board one and drew against Tapiwa Chikwavaire, while Mapuranga Vitalis played against Shingirai Chiweshe and drew again. Chimbamu Elisha drew against Katsande Tanaka on board 3.
Tinashe Chinhanga is the only Harare City player who posted a positive result as he won against Archiford Matiringe on board 4. Malije Gibson and Hamandishe Farai drew against Tayengwa Tinodaishe and Kagogoda Delight respectively. In another pulsating game, Waterfalls hosted Asante chess club and the two clubs shared the spoils in the game as they drew their game. On board one Fide Master Roy Mwadzura lost to Spencer Masango the two players have a Fide rating of 2148, Heath Darare lost on board two, while Muzhingi Taurai lost on board three for Waterfalls.
Waterfalls had to salvage the team from the bottom 3 boards as they won through Blessing Moyo, Mhizha Keith and Zinhu Innocent and these were boards four to six in their order.
In another game of the day, Immortals played against Old Mutual chess club and Immortals emerged as winners of the encounter after edging the opponents by 3.5-2.5. In a pulsating game of the day, Peter Tsai defeated Simbarashe Chikoya of Old Mutual.
Ruvarashe Moyo won his game for Immortals on board 1. ZBFH Chess club won 4.5 – 1.5 against Minerva chess club. The youthful Belvedere Free piece Chess Club thrashed Nyaradzo 6-0. The team whitewashed their opponents Tawananyasha Mawire is among the youthful chess players in this club so is Jordan Gweshe of Twin Rivers Primary School. Knights Academy was walked over their game as they failed to turn up for the fixture against CBZ. The games were played on the 19th of August 2023 and this is the first Fide-rated event for teams partaking the league matches.Post published in: Featured