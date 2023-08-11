Makwena Captures 2023 Mdina Open ladies section

The lady prevailed over her counterparts in a star-studded field which was a scintillating one. She won 7 of her games and lost two games in this tournament. She lost in round two and round nine to fellow Zimbabwean player who is doing her studies in Zambia undertaking her Medical Doctoral studies. Christine shrugged off some stiff competition from her participants who included some Women Candidate Masters. Lubuuto Mwale lost in a very tactical game in which Christine showed her understanding of the middle game so as the end game when she triumphed over this girl who was tipped to take the coveted trophy which was a far-fetched dream for the girl. Phyllis Mwilola of Zambia and Tanaka from Zimbabwe are the only players who defeated Makwena.
Makwena’s loss against Phyllis was the one in which she failed to convert an almost won position, Phyllis played a tactical combination which was too hot to handle for Makwena who eventually lost under time pressure as both players had to blitz in the last stages of the game. After her loss in round two Makwena never looked back as she won her remaining games up to round 8 before faltering to Tanaka in round nine. She then won a gold medal and pocketed 300 USD for her sterling performance.
She opined that she gives special mention to her supportive husband Ruvarashe Moyo who is her pillar of strength who affords her the opportunity to take part in these chess tournaments.
The section attracted 26 players from Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Her win comes weeks after she came second in another tournament hosted in Zambia again. It seems Zambia has become Makwena's hunting ground. Yours truly had an opportunity to officiate at this tournament and was the Deputy Chief Arbiter. The Chief Arbiter for the event was Mary Mashane, Mr Kalapizya was another Arbiter. Mr J Njovu the Chairman of LPCA was overwhelmed by the support from Mdina and thanked the sponsor for such a contribution. Mdina was represented by Makhosi Nyirenda who is popularly known as 'Khisho'. The tournament was a success.