Mnangagwa’s Voice Quiets Down

At the ripe age of 80, turning 81 next month, Mnangagwa is the oldest candidate in Zimbabwe’s upcoming general elections. And yet, he expects us to believe that he has the strength and vitality to lead our nation for another term. It’s comical, really.
Recently, Mnangagwa addressed a group of congregants at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) annual pilgrimage. But what should have been a powerful speech turned into a hoarse and raspy mess. He blamed his busy campaign schedule for his vocal issues, saying that his voice had been overworked.
Now, I don’t know about you, but I believe that a leader should be able to handle the demands of their job. If Mnangagwa can’t even handle the strain of a campaign trail, how can we expect him to address the pressing needs of our nation? It’s simply ludicrous!
To add insult to injury, Zanu PF chairperson and Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri had the audacity to praise Mnangagwa’s tireless efforts. She claimed that he doesn’t sleep and that even his voice is gone. Really, Oppah? Is that supposed to inspire confidence in us, the people?
We deserve a leader who can not only speak coherently but who can also make meaningful and impactful decisions. Mnangagwa’s struggle with his voice only highlights his weaknesses as a leader. It’s clear that he is not fit to hold the position of President any longer.
The irony of it all is that Mnangagwa is desperately trying to drum up support for his campaign, despite his vocal challenges. One would think that a leader who is losing his voice would take a step back and focus on his health. But no, not Mnangagwa. He’s determined to hold on to power at all costs, even if it means sacrificing his own well-being.
This is not surprising, considering the actions of our current government. Mnangagwa’s regime has been marred by corruption, human rights abuses, and economic mismanagement. The people of Zimbabwe have suffered under his leadership, and yet he has the audacity to seek re-election.
It’s time for a change. It’s time for us to reject the old guard and embrace a new era of leadership. We need someone who can effectively address the needs of all Zimbabweans, not just a select few. It’s time for us to demand better.
I urge my fellow Zimbabweans to consider the state of our nation when casting their votes. We cannot afford to continue down this path of instability, corruption, and ineptitude. We deserve better representation.
We deserve a leader who will prioritize the needs of the people over their own personal gain. We deserve a leader who will fight for our rights, protect our freedoms, and enact policies that will truly benefit all of us. We deserve a leader who will restore dignity and pride to our great nation.
So, as we approach the upcoming general elections, let’s remember the plight of our nation. Let’s remember the struggles we have endured under Mnangagwa’s rule. And let’s use our voices, strong and unwavering, to demand change.
It’s time for Zimbabwe to rise up and reclaim our future. We deserve a leader who can speak, act, and lead without hesitation. The choice is ours, Zimbabweans. Let’s make it count.
