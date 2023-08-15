10:29 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Mnangagwa’s Voice Quiets Down

As I sit here, sipping on my mahewu brew, I can't help but chuckle at the state of our nation's politics. Our beloved President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is losing his voice! Now, you may think that is a trivial matter, but for a man who claims to be a leader, it speaks volumes about his ability to lead.