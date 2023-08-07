17:49 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: US Official Calls for Free, Fair Elections, End to Political Violence in Zimbabwe

As Zimbabwe prepares to host general elections scheduled for Aug. 23, a top U.S. official said Thursday that what is happening on the ground suggests that a free and fair election in the southern African nation is in doubt because of laws limiting civic space. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said in an interview with VOA Zimbabwe Service’s Blessing Zulu that opposition political parties and citizens are being harassed and prevented from organizing and campaigning freely. Phee said the U.S. has conveyed its concerns in discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration and said that the U.S. will be sending observers to monitor the election. These highlights are excerpts from the conversation and have been edited for brevity and clarity.