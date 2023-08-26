Verification of Presidential results currently under way at HICC

Post published in: Featured
Verification of Presidential results is currently under way at HICC in the presence of political parties Chief Elections Agents and accredited Observers. Political parties present include FreeZim, CCC, the UANC, NPC, ZANU PF, ZCPD, NCA, ZIPP and UZA pic.twitter.com/oCvVQ3onZS
— Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (@ZECzim) August 26, 2023
26.8.2023 16:08
