VOA Statement on Denying Clearance for Journalists in Advance of Zimbabwe Elections

“We are deeply troubled to learn that many of our international journalist colleagues were denied clearance to travel to Zimbabwe prior to Wednesday’s national elections,” said Yolanda López, Acting VOA Director. “Without factual and candid coverage of all candidates and issues from all perspectives,” López continued, “the Zimbabwe electorate will be denied access to critical news and information essential to voters as they head to the polls. VOA appeals to all officials to ensure open access to all media seeking to cover the Zimbabwe elections.”
VOA provides news coverage for Zimbabwe in three languages: English, Shona, and Ndebele. Its programming airs via medium wave at 909 kHz and shortwave frequencies 4930, 13755 and 15775 kHz from 1700 to 1800 daily (Zimbabwean time), as well as from 0400 to 0500 and 1800 to 1830 Monday through Friday. Online content from the service can be found at voazimbabwe.com, voashona.com, and voandebele.com.