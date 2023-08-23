Voter intimidation concerning: Madzivanyika

Speaking to journalists this morning after casting his vote at Tasungana Primary Polling Station Madzivanyika said the process is going well but he is worried with malpractices happening outside polling stations were voters are being waylaid by some people who are writing their names down.
“Voting is progressing well, it is peaceful save for a few issues were we noticed people are being forced to supply their names to certain individuals.
I have noticed this at Mbizo 16 Old Clinic and at Chana Primary Polling Stations where people are writing names of people who voted,” he said.
This publication noticed a group of youths with a Zanu PF political party banner and books about 100metres from Tasungana Primary School Polling Station.
When quizzed about their motive the youths said they were writing down names of Zanu PF party members who have cast their vote.