The two front-runners incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and prominent opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, continue wooing voters. Their campaign trails saw them invading the two major urban centres Harare and Bulawayo. Recently Mnangagwa pulled a big crowd in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park township.
12.8.2023 17:39
Zimbabwe Elections I Mnangagwa, Chamisa campaign trails move to Bulawayo
Zimbabwean citizens are just two weeks away from a poll that many view as highly tense and unpredictable. The campaign has reached a fever peak with many waiting for the ballot to be printed.