There are a dozen candidates vying for the top job, but the main contest is between the incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ZANU-PF party and Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change. The run-up to the vote has been heated and at times even bloody.
20.8.2023 9:45
Zimbabwe elections: Will power change hands after 43 years of ZANU-PF?
Zimbabwe will hold its elections this coming Wednesday. Up for grabs are the offices of president, members of parliament and local government councillors.