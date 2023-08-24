24.8.2023 15:40
by Al Jazeera

Zimbabwe votes as President Mnangagwa seeks a second term

A run-off would be held on October 2 if no candidate wins a majority of the vote in the first round.
Zimbabwe votes
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kwekwe in central Zimbabwe. [AP Photo]

Delays have marked voting in Zimbabwe as the Southern African country conducts its second general election since the ouster of longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in a 2017 coup.

Twelve presidential candidates are on Wednesday’s ballot, but the main contest is expected to be between the 80-year-old incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as “The Crocodile,” and 45-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa, who narrowly beat Chamisa in a disputed election in 2018, is seeking a second and what would be his final five-year term.

Chamisa hopes to break the ruling ZANU-PF party’s 43-year hold on power. Zimbabwe has had only two leaders since gaining independence from white minority rule in 1980, and both belonged to the ZANU-PF.

A run-off would be held on October 2 if no candidate wins a majority of the vote in the first round. The election will also determine the makeup of the 350-seat parliament and nearly 2,000 local council positions.

“It’s becoming tougher to survive in this country,” said Basil Chendambuya, an early voter in a working-class township in Harare. “I am hoping for change. This is my third time to vote, and I am praying hard that this time my vote counts. I am getting desperate, so God has to intervene this time round.”

The father of three said his two adult children are working menial jobs and surviving “hand to mouth”.

The nation of 15 million people has vast mineral resources, including Africa’s largest reserves of lithium, a key component in making electric car batteries. But watchdogs have long alleged that widespread corruption and mismanagement have gutted much of the country’s potential and is has been in an economic crisis for years.

Zimbabwe votes
Zimbabweans queue to cast their ballots at a polling station in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe’s seventh largest city. [AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
A man looks for his name on a list outside a polling station in Harare. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Members of the Apostolic Church are seen outside a polling station in Harare. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Voting was delayed in some areas because not all the ballots were delivered before the polls were due to open at 7 am (05:00 GMT). In some parts of Harare, voters began queuing two hours before polling stations opened. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Zimbabwe’s economic crisis, its devalued currency and high unemployment are top of mind for voters in the general election. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Ahead of the elections, human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of seeking to silence dissent in the Zimbabwe. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Zimbabwe has been under US and EU sanctions for the past two decades over allegations of human rights abuses, which the governing party denies. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Mnangagwa in recent years has repeated much of ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe’s rhetoric against the West, accusing it of seeking to topple his government. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Many voters expressed a desire for change as they voted, hoping for greater economic opportunities and less corruption. [AP Photo]
Zimbabwe votes
Tents are set up in Harare where voters can check if they are registered before they cast their ballots. [Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Photo]

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *