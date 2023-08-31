14:52 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: Zimbabwe’s Delusions

Somehow, the government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana seems to believe that Zimbabwe is being judged harshly in comparison to other countries in the region when it comes to their recent elections. It is truly baffling to see such a statement being made, especially considering the overwhelming evidence of election irregularities and the lack of transparency that occurred during this supposedly democratic process.