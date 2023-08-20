19:34 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Zimbabwe’s democracy is in ICU facing ‘death by a thousand cuts’, but desire for change is still alive

The only sure thing about next week’s election in Zimbabwe is that the result will be disputed. If the Citizens Coalition for Change wins, how likely is it that Zanu-PF will allow a transfer of power? The institutions that are supposed to protect democracy — the ZEC, the courts and the police — have all been captured to varying degrees by the ruling party.