6:39 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A shocking confrontation

Just after ‘an election win’, when Peter is confirmed as leader of the little group of disciples, there is a strong exchange of words between him and Jesus. Having identified himself to them as indeed the Messiah, Jesus explains what he will have to endure in order to achieve his goal: ‘… to suffer grievously … and be put to death’. Peter is horrified and vehemently advises against it.