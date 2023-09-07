“The Commonwealth Observer Group to Zimbabwe, chaired by Ambassador Amina Mohamed, have not yet submitted their full report to the Commonwealth Secretary-General on the recent elections in the country and to draw any conclusions on what will be contained in that report would be both premature and inaccurate.
“Only once this report has been submitted to the Commonweath Secretary-General will the full and considered view of the Observer Group be known.
“Furthermore, it is the Leaders of Commonwealth Nations who decide upon membership of the Commonwealth.”
Commonwealth statement on Zimbabwe elections
A Commonwealth Spokesperson said: