Election of Parliament’s Presiding Officers

Veritas has just learnt from Parliament that the election, followed by the swearing-in, of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the National Assembly will be on Friday 8th September at 10 am.
According to the Constitution section 126, a person is qualified to be elected if he or she is or has been a member, or is qualified to be elected to the National Assembly. [Note: Zimbabwe has never had a woman as Speaker – Veritas is hopeful that the new members of Parliament show their commitment to gender equality.]
The election and swearing-in of the President and Deputy President for the Senate will also be on Friday 8th September, but in the afternoon at 2.30.
For the Senate [section 122 of the Constitution] a person is qualified to be elected if he or she is or has been a Senator, or is qualified to be a Senator.
