Emmerson Mnangagwa catapults his son into Zimbabwe’s cabinet – as deputy finance minister

- Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is 35, and in Zimbabwe’s legislature thanks to a youth quota.
- He is now also the deputy minister of finance.
- His father Emmerson unveiled his cabinet on Monday.
- Tongai Mnangagwa, the president’s nephew, is now the deputy minister of tourism.
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday catapulted his son, 35-year-old Kudakwashe Mnangagwa — a first-time legislator – into his cabinet as the deputy minister of finance and economic development.
Kudakwashe, a venture capitalist, made it into parliament under a youth quota for the Midlands province.
He will deputise to Professor Mthuli Ncube in one of the embattled country’s most critical ministries.
Tongai Mnangagwa, a nephew of the president, is also a new entrant, as deputy minister of tourism.
Mnangagwa was not compelled to appoint opposition legislators “because I am in that category of people who do not want to do it,” he said.
He added that by not including them, he was making sure they played their part as an opposition.
For the war veterans ministry, he appointed party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.
His wife, Monica Mutsvangwa, was moved to women’s affairs, making way for Jenfan Muswere at the information, publicity and broadcasting services ministry.
Muswere was moved from the information communication and technology ministry, which was assigned to former actress Tatenda Mavetere.
Tinotenda Machakaire is the new minister of youth, which was split from sports, arts, and culture, which remained with former Olympic swimming gold medalist Kirsty Coventry.
Environment and climate was given to Mangaliso Ndhlovu, a ministry that also encompassed tourism in the last cabinet.
Tourism landed on the lap of Ndhlovu’s former deputy Barbara Rwodzi.
A career cabinet minister, Sithembiso Ndlovu, was allocated industry and commerce.
She finally stepped down from the women’s affairs ministry that she had been at the helm of for almost two decades.
Mnangagwa’s chief elections officer, Ziyambi Ziyambi was sent back to the ministry of justice and legal affairs.
There was a major shift in the mines ministry when the former incumbent, Winston Chitando, moved to local government.
The mines ministry was handed to Soda Zhemu, who moved from the ministry of energy and power development to make way for Edgar Moyo.
The health ministry, which fell under the vice-president, Constantino Chiwenga, in the previous cabinet, will have Dr Douglas Mombeshora in charge.
Former envoy to the United Nations in New York, Frederick Shava was retained to the ministry of foreign affairs.
Kazembe Kazembe kept the ministry of home affairs, and Oppah Muchinguri is still the minister of defence.
Professor Paul Mavima will head the new skills audit and development ministry.
The other ministers are Professor Amon Murwira, higher education, science and technology; July Moyo in public service, and Felix Mhona in transport and infrastructural development.
Daniel Garwe is the minister of national housing, while Dr Anxious Masuka will remain at the ministry of land and agriculture.