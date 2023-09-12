Mnangagwa announces new cabinet, rewards loyalists and relatives

Mnangagwa relieved his deputy Constantino Chiwengo of his dual role as health minister, naming Dr Douglas Mombeshora as the new minister.
Soda Zhemu is the new mines minister, with former deputy primary and secondary education minister Edgar Moyo taking his old portfolio at energy.
Former mines minister Winston Chitando is the new local government minister after July Moyo was shunted to public service, labour and social welfare.
Mnangagwa also named his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa and nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa as deputy ministers.
David will shadow Ncube at finance while Tongai is the deputy minister for tourism and hospitality, deputising Barbra Rwodzi who returns to the portfolio.
Monica Mutsvangwa relinquished her role at information and is now in charge of women affairs and SMEs, her old role now occupied by Jennifan Muswere, formally the ICT minister.
Her husband, Christopher Mutsvangwa, takes charge of a new ministry of Veterans of Liberation.
Mnangagwa named Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera as his new ICT minister while also naming Sithembiso Nyoni to industry and commerce.
Nyoni’s predecessor, Sekai Nzenza, failed to secure a parliamentary seat and out of cabinet.
Mnangagwa’s Cabinet in full:
Finance & Investment Promotion – Prof Mthuli Ncube. Deputy: David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa.
Youth Empowerment —Tino Machakaire. Deputy: Junior Mupamanga
Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture — Kirsty Coventry. Deputy: Emily Jesaya.
Environment, Climate and Wildlife — Mangaliso Ndlovu
Deputy: John Paradza.
Veterans of Liberation —
Christopher Mutsvangwa
Tourism and Hospitality —
Barbra Rwodzi. Deputy: Tongai Mnangagwa
Defence — Oppah Muchinguri
Deputy: Levy Mayihlome.
Women’s Affairs, Community & SMEs —
Monica Mutsvangwa. Deputy: Jennifer Mhlanga.
Local Government and Public Works — Winston Chitando
Foreign Affairs — Fredrick Shava
Home Affairs — Kazembe Kazembe
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs — Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy: Obert Mazungunye.
Information — Jennifan Muswere
Information Communication Technology — Tatenda Mavetera. Deputy: Dingumuzi Phuthi.
Mines and Mining Development — Zhemu Soda
Higher Education and Tertiary Education — Prof Amon Murwira Deputy: Simelizizwe Sibanda
Primary and Secondary Education — T Moyo. Deputy: Angeline Gata.
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare — July Moyo Deputy: Mrs Dinha.
Industry and Commerce —
Sithembiso Nyoni
Transport and Infrastructure Development — Felix Mhona.
Energy and Power Development — Edgar Moyo
National Housing — Daniel Garwe. Deputy: Yeukai Simbanegavi
Lands, Agriculture and Fisheries — Anxious Masuka
Deputy: Vangelis Peter Haritatos.
Health and Child Care —
Dr Douglas Mombeshora
Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet — Lovemore Matuke
Skills Audit & Development — Prof Paul Mavhima
