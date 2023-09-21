Khupe, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in May 2011, revealed recently she has had a second cancer attack.
“I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer,” Khupe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
When her condition was first diagnosed, the 59-year-old underwent treatment and surgery and had one of her breasts removed.
She later founded the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation to raise awareness on cancer at a time when many women continue to lose their lives due to late detection and lack of awareness around the dreaded disease.
The veteran opposition politician appeared frail recently when she went to parliament for swearing in of new legislators.