Nkwazi successfully Defends LPCA Club Chess Championships Title

The games were played from September 2-3. Teams were placed in two groups that is group A and B. Team which played in group A are : Nkwazi, Lusaka Chess club, UNZA, Green Eagles, and Red Arrows B.
While in the other group B, Red Arrows A, Green Buffaloes, Ultimate chess Academy, YOSOFO Kings and Liyoca Chess club. There was a double round robin which was played by the respective groups and there was fire on the board as the teams battled for honors. In group A Nkwazi won the group after winning all their games defeating Lusaka Chess club 5-1, UNZA 5.5-0.5, nearly whitewashing their opponents, they won by the same margin against Green Eagles that is 5.5 -0.5 before winning 4 -2 against Red Arrows B team.
Nkwazi finished in the pole position followed by Lusaka chess club, UNZA and Green Eagles.
Meanwhile in group B Red Arrows won 3 games defeating Green Buffaloes by 3.5-2.5 , Yosofo Kings by 5.5-0.5, before thrashing Liyoca by a 6 nil drubbing. ultimate chess Academy defeated Red Arrows by 3.5-2.5 in a nail- biting encounter which was scintillating and tantalizing. The final standings of the tables for the teams can be found on www.chess-results.com.
Teams later moved on to play in the quarter finals. Buffaloes were paired against UNZA. Buffaloes managed to dispatch NZA by 5.5-0.5 Masikini salvaged a draw for the boys to save the team from a six nil humiliation leading to the elimination of NZA.
In another quarter final game Red Arrows A team who were led by International Master Chitumbo Mwali on board one defeated Green Eagles 5-1 to book a semi-final place against Buffaloes who also boast of Fide Master Nase Lungu, Kaoma Michael and Mwape Mwewa among other players who took part in this tournament. Lusaka Chess club drew their match against Ultimate Chess Academy which is a new kid on the block. The current Chess Federation of Zambia President’s brainchild is Ultimate chess Academy who had to be knocked out of the tournament in the quarter finals in a blitz tie-break match. The teams fought to the end and the better team of the day which was led by Timothy Kabwe who is also the team Captain prevailed.
In another quarter final match played, Nkwazi won the match 5-1 Credit goes to the young Alton Banda who held his own against the seasoned International Masters Chitumbo Mwali and Richmond Piri when he drew against them.
In the semi-finals Buffaloes played against Red Arrows and Red Arrows won 3.5-2.5 to book a final against Nkwazi. Lusaka Chess Club were paired against Nkwazi chess club in the semi-finals and lost 5-1 again . On board one Timothy ‘Komodo’ drew against IM Richmond Phiri drew their game. Eventually the team that carried the day in the semi -final was Nkwazi who proceeded to the finals against their arch-rivals Red Arrows. Even the Patron of the club Mr Maybin Chinama, stated that,” the game against Red Arrows is a tricky game.” In this final Nkwazi won the game 4-2 which shows that it was a mouthwatering encounter. To sow tat it was indeed a tight match were 4 draws on boards one , two five and six. International Masters Richmond Phiri and Chitumbo Mwali drew on board one, while Stanley Chumfwa and Gillian Bwalya also drew their games. Mwape William and Godwin Phiri won their two games and this avoided playoffs and ensured that the team won the first prize. The first prize was 5000 Kwacha, Trophy, and gold medals, second place went to Red Arrows who took home 3500 and silver medals, Buffaloes narrowly won by 3.5-2.5 toe win 2500 and bronze medals. Lusaka Chess club came number for and won 1500 K as well as a certificates of participation. Mr Mulenga ran chess event well, the Executive of Lusaka Province Chess Association organized its successful event.