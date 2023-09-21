Police, prosecutors humiliated as teenagers, residents acquitted of kidnapping charges

The seven namely Suceed Science Ruvinga aged 19 years, Tadiwanashe
Chimbare aged 19 years, Moses Mukombiwa aged 52 years, who was the
opposition Citizens Coalition for Change political party’s aspiring
councillor for Ward 7 in Mutare South constituency, Martin Nyamapfeni
aged 33 years, Martha Gwizo aged 39 years, Cynthia Loveness Tombo aged
37 years and Zvakanaka Maziraho aged 37 years, had been on trial
before Mutare Magistrate Perseverence Makala after they were arrested
on 18 August 2023 by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers, who charged
them with kidnapping as defined in section 93(1)(a) of the Criminal
Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
During trial, prosecutors alleged that the seven Mutare residents
accused the complainant, John Marikasa, a 28 year-old ZANU PF
political party supporter together with Best Murakata, of removing
their election campaign posters and deprived him of his freedom of
bodily movement by forcing him into their white Ford Ranger vehicle
from Mazonwe shops in Burma Valley to an area near Matanuska Farm and
back to Mazonwe shops.
Apart from arresting the seven Mutare residents, ZRP officers also
seized the Ford Ranger vehicle.
Marikasa reportedly sustained injuries on his jaws after being
assaulted by the seven Mutare residents and lost his Itel mobile phone
handset and US$200, which he claimed, had been stolen during the time
he got kidnapped.
In their defence, Ruvinga, Chimbare, Mukombiwa, Nyamapfeni, Gwizo,
Tombo and Maziraho, who were represented by Cosmos Chibaya of Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights, argued that they were turned into accused
persons and yet they were actually victims of assault and most of them
had visible injuries sustained from being assaulted by some ZANU PF
political party supporters, who were led by Darton Zengeni, Raymond
Samange, Earlyhood Pondai, Loice Kasimbe and one Wasitaki NFPK, who
barricaded the road at Mazonwe shops as they wanted to pass.
On Tuesday 19 September 2023, the seven Mutare residents were
acquitted after Magistrate Makala found them not guilty of committing
the alleged offence of kidnapping.
Magistrate Makala ruled that prosecutors had failed during trial to
present evidence supporting components of the alleged crime against
Ruvinga, Chimbare, Mukombiwa, Nyamapfeni, Gwizo, Tombo and Maziraho
and that there were several inconsistences in relation to the evidence
adduced by state witnesses.