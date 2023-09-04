Presidential inauguration in Harare on Sept. 4

Officials will almost certainly increase security near inauguration venues and major government buildings in Harare on Sept. 4. Security will also likely increase at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (HRE) as visiting dignitaries arrive and later depart. Additional patrols, checkpoints, and movement restrictive measures, such as road closures, are likely.
The main opposition, the Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC), continues to reject the poll’s outcome and call for fresh elections. Opposition supporters may protest in Harare on Sept. 4, coinciding with the inauguration. They may gather at inauguration-related venues, major government buildings, or along roadways. Any gathering will likely be met with a strong security force presence; clashes are likely. Ruling party supporters could also gather near any opposition event, increasing the potential for violence.
Advice
Exercise caution in Harare on Sept. 4. Avoid all demonstrations. Heed the instructions of security officials. Reconfirm the status of roadways before departure. Plan for delays near inaugeration venues. Reconfirm the status of flights at HRE as a precaution.