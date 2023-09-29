Renowned Zimbabwean Author Tsitsi Dangarembga to Receive Africa Freedom Award

Dangarembgwa was arrested when she staged a protest in Zimbabwe denouncing authorities of cracking down on opponents.
The Foundation said, “The significance of an internationally renowned author being tried in her own homeland cannot be overstated. This case has garnered significant attention worldwide, shedding light on the challenges faced by activists, writers, and advocates for political reform in Zimbabwe, where such trials are sadly a daily occurrence.
The Africa Freedom Prize is awarded to individuals who have shown remarkable courage and dedication to advancing the cause of freedom, democracy, and human rights on the African continent.
The Foundation said, “Tsitsi Dangarembga’s unwavering commitment to these principles makes her a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”
Previous receipients of the award include Mmusi Maimane, former leader of the opposition in South Africa, Gareth Cliff (radio personality), Bobi Wine (Ugandan opposition leader), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambian President), Chimamanda Ngzozi Adichie (Nigerian novelist) and former Guinean president Cellou Dalein Dialloe.