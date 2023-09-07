7.9.2023 7:09
by Staff Reporter

The amateur from Zimbabwe who beat Tiger Woods

The amateur from Zimbabwe who beat Tiger Woods | Voices | PGA TOUR Originals 

Lewis Chitengwa

Jacques Slade explores the impact Lewis Chitengwa made during his short, yet extraordinary, life during a visit to Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was a two-time All-American at the University of Virginia. A native of Zimbabwe, Chitengwa became the first Black golfer to win the South African Amateur Championship in 1993, breaking barriers all while playing the game he loved.

