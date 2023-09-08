Thokozani Khupe sworn-in as MP, reveals new cancer battle

The 59-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2011 and underwent treatment and surgery. She had one of her breasts removed.
“I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer,” Khupe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Former minister Saviour Kasukuwere was among hundreds of people who responded to the tweet with an outpouring of sympathy, writing: “You are a fighter Mama Khupe. Will have you in our prayers and you shall overcome.”
Khupe was sworn-in as an MP for Bulawayo on a Citizens Coalition for Change ticket.
She appeared to have visibly lost weight as she mingled with other lawmakers at the new parliament building in Mt Hampden.Post published in: Featured