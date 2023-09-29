Vision 2030 requires commitment from everyone

The permanent secretary heading the Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Allen Choruma, told the con
With the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe annual conference focused on the contribution that the Institute’s members can make towards achieving the nation’s Vision 2030, there was much discussion on Thursday of how attainable it is.
The permanent secretary heading the Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Allen Choruma, told the conference in Victoria Falls that it was possible to attain it but to do so required a collective effort.
“We are a long way from where we need to be to reach an upper-middle-income economy. It is possible but only if we work together.
“It’s not a government issue. We don’t need an ‘us and them’ attitude. We all need to work together. It’s a Zimbabwean issue. It will affect all our children,” he said,
Earlier the institute’s president, Mr Jonathan Dube, had suggested there was need to ascertain where the country was at present and what the matrixes were to measure an upper-middle-income economy.
“Are we even a lower middle-income economy?” he queried. He said the World Bank defined a lower middle-income economy as one with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of between US$1 036 and $4 045. An upper middle-income economy was one with a GNI of between US $4 046 and $12 535.
He asked who would be there in 2030, suggesting that many from among the delegates might not be there and that the world might be a different place in 2030.
“Who will be there in 2030? The decisions are based on us. Will we be there? We need to know who to address and how to address them,” he said.
“Who will be the stakeholders in 2030,” he asked. He said the notion of an upper-middle-income economy for Zimbabweans was rather like heaven. Nobody had been there.
Bishop Never Muparutsa, presiding bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe, who addressed the conference on ethical leadership, expressed similar doubts as to whether all delegates would reach 2030 and suggested the vision date should be brought forward.
He suggested a link between ethical leadership and attainment of Vision 2030.
“For some of you 2030 is too late. Let’s zoom 2030 and make it 2025. Let’s be ethical now,” he said.
He said greed and selfishness were behind many corporate scandals. “We have lost leadership driven by self-discipline,” he said.
“If we get our act together we will teach this generation to transform our nation,’’ he said.
