The Democratic Governance and Rights Unit, the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, and the Hanns Seidel Foundation hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday unpacking the environment under which the election was held; the implications of the outcome for the SADC region and for South Africa in particular; and possible scenarios for democracy and governance in Zimbabwe in the immediate future.#News24Video
9.9.2023 7:38
WATCH | Zimbabwe’s 2023 election labelled ‘the worst’ emphasising a deep lack of democracy
The Zimbabwe elections held on 23 and 24 August delivered a contested outcome, with none of the independent monitoring bodies prepared to endorse them as free and fair.