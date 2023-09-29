Weekend behind bars for ZIMSTATS boss

Story by Peter Chivhima, Courts Reporter
Mahonde is facing charges of corruption and corporate misconduct after he allegedly claimed school fees for a non-existent child.
Acting on Mahonde’s memos, Zimstat is said to have paid fees for three children instead of two, with the fees having been credited to Mahonde’s bank account instead of a school account.
Mahonde also stands accused of obstructing the course of justice after he dismissed ZIMSTAT Head of Audit, Mr Claudious Matiza who was assisting the police with the investigations.