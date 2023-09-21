HARARE – The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has officially appointed Highlanders boss Baltemar Brito to be the head coach of the Zimbabwe senior men’s team with immediate effect.
In a statement Thursday, ZIFA also named Bongani Mafume and Genesis Mangombe as his assistants.
The new Warriors technical crew will steer the ship until June 2024, according to the football mother body.
“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pleased to inform the nation that it has appointed Baltemar Brito as the head coach of the senior men’s team forthwith until June 2024.
“He will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe,” ZIFA said.
Brito and his assistants have already been assigned to lead the Warriors for a friendly match against neighbours Botswana end of the month.
“Brito and his assistants’ first assignment will be the invitational match to celebrate Botswana’s Independence Day on 30 September.
“Thereafter, they will have to begin working on creating a team to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November,” ZIFA said.
The coaches, according to ZIFA, will still be serving their teams as per their contracts and will be on national duty during preparations for international matches.