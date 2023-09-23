Zim committed to elimination of TB in line with global strategies, President

Story by ZBC Reporter
He was addressing the high level meeting on the fight against TB in New York, USA, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
President Mnangagwa said the meeting allowed world leaders to identify gaps and challenges towards concrete steps for the eradication of the TB epidemic.
“TB is a global challenge, hence global cooperation, financial and technical support, as well as technology sharing and transfer remain crucial. Zimbabwe welcomes the focus on financing and innovation along with the equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care in our global TB response. These aspects will undoubtedly ensure equitable quality and people-centred tuberculosis care, in the context of Universal Health Coverage.
“May I reaffirm that Zimbabwe is fully committed to the elimination of TB in line with targets set out in the SDGs and the “End TB Strategy”. This has led to the removal of our country from the list of 22 High-Burdened countries,” he said.
He added that Zimbabwe continues to prioritise equitable access to TB prevention, quality diagnosis, treatment and care services for all Zimbabweans, with focus is on measures to address the social determinants of the disease, such as food and nutrition, poverty, overcrowding, malnutrition, and lack of access to healthcare.
“Further, my Government has decentralised TB healthcare services to all our communities, particularly those whose existing vulnerabilities are compounded by TB. Equally, we have been quick to adopt new treatment options, to optimise our TB response,” the President said.
Zimbabwe has to date adopted the W.H.O. Multi-Sectoral Accountability Framework for Tuberculosis to enhance collaborative efforts in the fight against TB. However, the importance of access to new tools, including a TB vaccine for all people in need remain critical.
President Mnangagwa called on delegates to scale up the resolve to end the suffering caused by the ancient disease, adding through strengthened partnerships, greater collaboration and solidarity, a world free from the burden of TB can be achieved.