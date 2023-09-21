Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission media awards

The awards seek to recognise, reward and inspire journalism excellence in the coverage of corruption and anti-corruption issues.
CATEGORIES
1. Corruption Investigative Reporter of the Year
2. Chairperson’s award in Prevention and Awareness Reporter of the Year in the following categories: –
i) Radio
ii) TV
iii) Print
iv) Online
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
1. The competition will accept a minimum of 3 entries and a maximum of 5 entries from the interested Journalists
2. Articles should cover the period 01 January 2022 to 30 October 2023
3. Interested Journalists are encouraged to submit their stories by the 30th of October
4. Entries should be emailed to pr@zacc.co.zw stating clearly the category you are entering
5. The last date for submission of entries is 15 November 2023.
6. For any clarifications contact Communications on 0242 254912/3/4/5