15.9.2023 11:54
by VOA Studio 7

Zimbabwe Digs for Oil, Gas Despite Environmentalists’ Opposition

Zimbabwe’s government is continuing with oil drilling near the border with Mozambique and Zambia, despite opposition from activists who warn that fossil fuel exploration will damage the environment. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mbire. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.

