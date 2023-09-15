Zimbabwe’s government is continuing with oil drilling near the border with Mozambique and Zambia, despite opposition from activists who warn that fossil fuel exploration will damage the environment. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mbire. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.
15.9.2023 11:54
Zimbabwe Digs for Oil, Gas Despite Environmentalists’ Opposition
