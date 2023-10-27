CCC says Tshabangu’s activities illegal, will announce own signatories

Tshabangu, who identifies himself as the interim secretary general of the CCC, has written a letter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) submitting a list of what he said were the designated officials authorised to countersign papers for the party’s approved candidates for the upcoming by-elections.
Tshabangu triggered a new wave of by-elections, two months after the general elections when he recalled 15 CCC Members of Parliament, nine senators and 17 Councillors.
The mini-poll will be held on 9 December.
In response to the latest development, the opposition party said that Tshabangu is not authorised to act on behalf of the party and that his activities are an act of criminality.
“As we have stated, Tshabangu’s activities are an ongoing act of criminality and illegality, thus all there is, and we continue to advise the speaker of Parliament to disregard Tshabangu and all his things that he is doing, they are not part and parcel of CCC,” CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi said.
Mkhwananzi said that the CCC will have its own people who will sign for the candidates and that they will be communicated in due course.
“The signing thing is neither here nor there, what is there is that Tshabangu is not the person that is supposed to sign. We have got people that were signing for our candidates in the election. We will communicate in due course,” he said.