New twist to ZB Bank money heist

Story by Fungai Jachi, Courts Reporter
Trymore Chapfikwa, Tozivepi Chirara, Dennis Madondo and Tatenda Gadzikwa’s freedom was short-lived after they were arrested hardly two weeks after being acquitted of armed robbery in a case which saw three others being jailed for eight years.
The quartet was acquitted after the state failed to link them to the robbery.
The four have, however, been re-arrested on charges of money laundering.
It is alleged that when the four were arrested they were found in possession of huge sums of money which they failed to account for.
The court heard that the quartet also bought various properties using the cash.
Meanwhile, in another case, 40-year-old Tapiwa Jonga is in trouble for allegedly robbing an unsuspecting complainant of his car.
It is alleged that Jonga was given a lift by the complainant to Chitungwiza, but he allegedly attacked the complainant whom he pushed out of the vehicle and took control of the car.
It is alleged that he then drove off, leaving the complainant stranded in the middle of nowhere.
Jonga was remanded in custody. – ZBC News