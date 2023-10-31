SADC endorses Zimbabwe election results

SADC sitting Chairperson and President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, conveyed this message during a virtual SADC Extraordinary Summit on Tuesday.
In his address, Lourenço stated, “Your Excellencies, allow me to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and His Majesty King Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, for the exemplary elections that were recently conducted in your countries. The tranquillity and orderly manner in which they took place constituted a major victory for democracy and a significant contribution to peace, stability, and harmony among all living forces of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini.”