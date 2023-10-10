Spotlight Initiative transforms lives of Zimbabwe’s rural women with disabilities

Persons with Disabilities in Zvimba Ward 28 have faced numerous social-economic challenges. The major challenge is that most persons with disabilities are not aware of their rights and the National Disability Policy of Zimbabwe. Persons with disabilities also do not have access to assistive devices, and access to life-changing development projects.
Ndakaitei Matare, a mother of one and with a physical disability, chairs Ward 38 Disability Support Group in Zvimba, Zimbabwe. After acquiring a physical disability at the age of six, her life has featured a series of challenges, obstacles, and experiences, surrounded by exclusion. Limited knowledge of her disability rights, lack of access to assistive devices, and limited access to socio-economic development projects were just a few of the challenges forcing her to rely on relatives for assistance.
Matare’s predicament is one of several untold sad stories in her community. As is typical with most communities in Zimbabwe, persons with disabilities continue to face barriers in accessing basic social services, including education. Women face much exclusion and grow up without skills to cater for their needs and knowledge on their rights.
Within Phase 2 of the joint European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) Spotlight Initiative to eliminate violence against women and girls, UNESCO has been partnering Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) to promote the inclusion of women and girls with disabilities in community-based interventions to address Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR). The Initiative has resulted in the creation of disability support groups in districts of Zimbabwe championed by the National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH), an umbrella body of organisations of and for people with disabilities (PWDs) in the country. The support groups provide a platform for women and girls with disabilities to share knowledge and experiences amongst themselves and with key stakeholders, thus raising awareness on issues of GBV, HP and SRHR. Caregivers and communities are also connected by the groups to discuss the rights of PWDs and advocate for communities to be inclusive of PWDs in all facets of life.
To facilitate engagements with key stakeholders, the support groups have been linked to service providers who include District Social Development Departments, Victim Friendly Units, key health service providers such as the Adult Rape Clinic and Population Services Zimbabwe, key players in the provision of GBV and SRH services.
Through the Spotlight Initiative and Disability Support Group programmes, lives of persons with disabilities in Zvimba and several communities dotted around Zimbabwe, have changed for the better. Community members are now better acquainted with rights of persons with disabilities, stigma and discrimination cases are reducing and inclusion is on a rise.
Launched in August 2021, the Disability Support Group in Zvimba ward 28 has become one of the most vibrant groups in capacitating women and girls with disabilities with knowledge on GBV and disability rights.
Through our disability support group, we have created awareness of disability and disability rights through information sharing and learning activities
Monthly meetings conducted by the support group enhance knowledge and experience sharing among women with disabilities and key stakeholders. This enhances the confidence of women to speak about their rights and engage with communities on issues to do with harmful practices.
As a person with a disability, I have always been looked down upon and not involved in community activities. With the coming of the Spotlight Initiative and my participation in the support groups, I have gained confidence and can now stand in front of people and also claim my right confidently.
More have testimonies to share.
The Spotlight Initiative has given me knowledge on my rights and enabled me to be able to exercise them and to pursue my dreams as a woman with a disability
Beyond the learning and experience sharing role of the support groups, they also engage in economic empowerment initiatives. 13 members of the Zvimba Ward 28 Disability Support Group started a poultry project to raise income and impart skills to other members. They recently applied for a business stand from the local board and are on the Zvimba waiting list. Such initiatives have proved that women with disabilities do not depend on assistance, but are equally capable as other members of society. Capacity building initiatives they have been exposed to are helping to transform their economic lives.
Persons with disabilities should not look down upon themselves. We should not treat ourselves as a charity case all the time. We are capable of doing a lot of things in our lives if we continue to unite and work together.