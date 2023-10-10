Spotlight Initiative transforms lives of Zimbabwe’s rural women with disabilities

To facilitate engagements with key stakeholders, the support groups have been linked to service providers who include District Social Development Departments, Victim Friendly Units, key health service providers such as the Adult Rape Clinic and Population Services Zimbabwe, key players in the provision of GBV and SRH services.

Through the Spotlight Initiative and Disability Support Group programmes, lives of persons with disabilities in Zvimba and several communities dotted around Zimbabwe, have changed for the better. Community members are now better acquainted with rights of persons with disabilities, stigma and discrimination cases are reducing and inclusion is on a rise.

Launched in August 2021, the Disability Support Group in Zvimba ward 28 has become one of the most vibrant groups in capacitating women and girls with disabilities with knowledge on GBV and disability rights.