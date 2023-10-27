Zanu PF gears up for Bulawayo by-elections

The by-elections come after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda announced vacancies in Parliament following several recalls initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu, who declared himself interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
To replace the 15 recalled CCC MPs, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared in Statutory Instrument 188 of 2023 that by-elections will be held on December 9, 2023, despite the opposition lawmakers contesting their recalls in court.
Zanu PF has seen an opportunity to reclaim these seats from CCC as seen by its National Political Commissar Mike Bimha who has advised prospective candidates that they can begin submitting their CVs to the party’s headquarters on October 26, 2023.
“The letter serves to notify that there shall be by-elections on December 9. 2023 in the following constituencies – Cowdray Park, Bulawayo South, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Mpopoma- Mzilikazi and Nketa. The Nomination Court for the by-elections will sit on November 7, 2023,” said Bimha in a letter to the Zanu PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairman, Jabulani Sibanda.
Bimha also announced that the party will hold its primary elections on November 1, 2023, so the provincial chairperson should have submitted the CVs for the aspiring party members.
“In view of the above, the Commissariat Department hereby instructs you to submit CVs for the party members aspiring to contest in the primary elections to be held on November 1, 2023,” said the National Political Commissar.
“The CVs for the aspiring candidate should be submitted to Zanu PF H.Q by October 26, 2023.”
The recalls were triggered by Sengezo Tshabangu, who declared himself interim secretary general of the opposition party and has been accused of colluding with Zanu PF, an allegation that he has denied as he insists the recalls were motivated by internal challenges.
The recalled CCC MPs are Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South), Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Bright Moyo Vanya (, Lupane East), Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Mabvuku Tafara), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma Mzilikazi) and Obert Manduna (Nketa).
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that by-elections to replace the recalled CCC councillors will also be held on December 9, 2023, and their Nomination Court on the same November 7, 2023.
Most of the recalled councillors are from the Bulawayo City Council.
These are Shepherd Sithole (Ward 1), Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu (Ward 6), Donaldson Mabutho (Ward 9), Takunda Felix Madzana (Ward 18), Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20), Tinevimbo Maphosa (Ward 21), Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (Ward 22) and Arnold Batirai (Ward 24).
Also recalled were proportional representation councillors namely, Sarah Cronje, Mhizha Tabeth, Sibanda Dorcas and Zibusiso Tshongwe.