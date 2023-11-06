Corruption, Coercion, and Consent in Zimbabwe’s Elections: On Mugabe’s Mode of Political Production

Zimbabwe’s 2023 election encouraged David Moore to consider the imbrication of elections and corruption whilst countries like it hover in ‘development’s’ uncertain interregna – the indeterminate times between the reigns of relatively cohesive (or hegemonic) modes of production and power – and what policy implications might evolve therefrom.
In this seminar, Moore will discuss the relationship between African elections and corruption through this paper and his book Mugabe’s Legacy: Coups, Conspiracies and the Conceits of Power in Zimbabwe.
Presenter: David Moore retired recently as professor of Development Studies at the University of Johannesburg. He worked previously at Canada’s Athabasca University, Australia’s Flinders, and Durban’s University of KwaZulu-Natal, and is a fellow of Clare Hall at Cambridge. His Mugabe’s Legacy … is based on 40 years of research, including every election since 2000. His articles on a morbid (‘pre-election political’) murder in Zimbabwe, and a short history of Zimbabwean elections as measures of hegemony, are forthcoming in Transformation and the Journal of African Elections. – Devpolicy Blog from the Development Policy Centre