Mnangagwa, Chiwennga and now Valerio Sibanda are trampling democracy in Zimbabwe

By Simbarashe Jingo & Milton Keynes. United Kingdom
The appointment of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as an ex officio politburo member of Zanu PF is a serious infringement of the Zimbabwean constitution and an aberration to the democratic world. The decision to appoint a serving army commander to a senior position in Zanu PF is ironically a welcome unveiling of the dark forces, thus the army generals, who for decades have been haunting the people of Zimbabwe.
Political leaders, in particular the late President Mugabe and the incumbent Mnangagwa, have largely been a facade under the stronghold of army generals. This explains the complex and deep-rooted political problems of Zimbabwean politics where Zanu PF is seemingly indomitable yet remotely the army has a stranglehold. Thus for decades the army has encroached into party politics and orchestrated a reign of terror, intimidation and election fraud and has effectively entrenched a dictatorship through Zanu Pf.
Chiwenga, a coup soldier, is now vice president of Zimbabwe. Valerio Sibanda another coup soldier, is now a serving army commander and has recently been appointed to a senior position in the Zanu PF politburo. The above-named army generals stood by Mugabe for decades whilst enforcing his dictatorial policies, silencing dissent, crushing any political protests and ensuring that Mugabe would fraudulently win all the elections held throughout his four-decade reign.
The appointment of incumbent army General, Valerio Sibanda as a senior Zanu PF party member is unwittingly, a statement to the world that Zimbabwe is now a de facto military state. While the world is seized with the Israel-Gaza conflict, Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and now Valerio Sibanda are covertly trampling the Zimbabwean constitution.Post published in: Featured