Budgets can and must be inclusive. This is done thanks to the project Strengthening Accountability Networks Among Civil Society (or SANCUS), an ambitious project that empowers citizens to demand systemic change. SANCUS is a project funded by the European Union.
9.11.2023 7:52
The power of inclusive budget development in Zimbabwe | Transparency International
Starting in local governments, Transparency International Zimbabwe has been empowering citizens and amplifying their voices through Budget Committees that will transform Zimbabwe's future.