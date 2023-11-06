PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 21/2023
This Week’s Committee Meetings Will All Be in Closed Session
All National Assembly Portfolio Committees, including the Parliamentary Accounts Committee, and Senate Thematic Committees will be holding meetings this coming week on Monday 6th November and Tuesday 7th November.
All meetings will be in the committee rooms on the first, second and third floors of the New Parliament Building at Mount Hampden. All future committee meetings will be held in the New Parliament Building unless otherwise advised by Parliament.
Purpose of meetings: formulation of the 1st Session Workplan
Every committee meeting will have the same purpose – the formulation of the committee’s 1st Session Workplan. Consequently, all meetings will be in closed session
