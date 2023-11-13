13:52 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zim Students Flock To USA

ZIMBABWEAN students are leaving the country in droves to enrol at United States (US) tertiary institutions, a report has revealed. About 1 800 students enrolled for the 2022/23 academic year, an Institute of International Education Open Doors report said, noting that the number of Zimbabwean undergraduate students in the US increased by 24,4%, one of the largest increases among all sub-Saharan African countries.