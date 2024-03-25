A statement to commemorate International Day for the Right to Truth

|
This day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of truth, justice, and accountability in healing the wounds of the past and building a better future for all. Gross human rights violations inflict immeasurable suffering on individuals and communities, leaving scars that persist for generations. The victims of these atrocities endure pain, loss, and a profound sense of injustice.
Acknowledging their experiences and upholding their dignity is not only a moral imperative but also crucial for fostering reconciliation, preventing recurrence, and establishing a just society.
The right to the truth is a fundamental pillar of transitional justice. It encompasses the right of victims and their families to know the full and accurate account of the human rights violations committed against them. It involves uncovering the facts, understanding the context, and providing a comprehensive narrative that reflects the experiences of all those affected. The truth not only reveals the extent of the atrocities. It also exposes the systems, structures, and individuals responsible for perpetrating these crimes.
The commemoration comes at a time when the chief-led public hearings on Gukurahundi are about to commence in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South. The public hearings will play a crucial role in uncovering the truth, establishing accountability, and promoting reconciliation. The process needs to be transparent, truthful, and inclusive of not only the victims but also the perpetrators. The hearings should create an enabling environment where victims can share their experiences, perpetrators can be held accountable, and societies can learn from the past to build a more just and inclusive future.
On this day, we pay tribute to the brave individuals and organisations that tirelessly pursue truth and justice. We honour the victims who have fought against all odds to have their stories heard and their rights vindicated. We recognise the essential role of human rights defenders, legal professionals, and civil society in advocating for the right to the truth and providing the necessary support to survivors.
As we commemorate this day we reaffirm our commitment to the pursuit of truth and justice and strive to ensure that the right to the truth becomes a reality for all victims of gross human rights violations. We urge the Government of Zimbabwe to work together with all transitional justice actors to dismantle the walls of silence, indifference, and impunity that perpetuate human rights abuses. We also remember that the dignity of victims lies not only in their suffering but also in their resilience, courage, and unwavering demand for justice.
We call upon the government, civil society, and individuals to actively support the right to the truth and to stand in solidarity with victims of gross human rights violations.
Together, we can create a world where truth prevails, justice is served, and the dignity of every human being is respected. On this International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims, let us remember, let us act and ensure that the voices of the victims are heard, their rights are upheld, and their dignity restored.