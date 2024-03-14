CSOs, Community Radio Stations collaboration key for climate action

This is key as we push for Climate Justice in Zimbabwe.
Community Radio stations remain an important medium for information dissemination in different communities on climate change.
Below, we publish an excerpt from a NECJ interview with the Coordinator of the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS), Sandra Mazunga on the role of Community Radio stations in advancing climate action as well as information dissemination.
“Community radio stations can play a crucial role in advancing climate action in remote and marginalized communities. These stations serve as a powerful tool for communication, information dissemination, and community engagement. Community radio stations can provide reliable and accessible information about climate change, its impacts, and potential solutions.
They can disseminate localized weather updates, climate-related news, and promote awareness campaigns, helping to educate and empower communities to take action. Community radio provides a platform for local voices to be heard and enables participatory decision-making. Climate change disproportionately affects marginalized communities, who often have limited access to mainstream media. Community radio stations can ensure their concerns, knowledge, and experiences are shared, enabling them to actively participate in shaping climate action strategies.
Community radio can facilitate capacity building programs by collaborating with local organizations working on Climate Change.”
NECJ recommendations
*Creating and sustaining synergies among Community Radio Stations, Civil society Organizations and local communities is key in terms of information dissemination on climate change. In this regard, the NECJ has embarked on a campaign to ensure partnerships between its network/members and local Community Radio Stations especially in areas most affected by climate change. This is key in bridging the information gap.
Programing should seek to give affected communities a voice while pushing for a responsive and accountable leadership. This initiative will also extend to Community Based newspapers.
2. In the spirit of ensuring wide dissemination of information, government must expedite the licensing process for more community radio stations while providing adequate support for these community initiatives. This is necessary to bridge the information gap while empowering affected communities with information on climate mitigation and adaptation.